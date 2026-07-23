Geely and Ford Join Forces: A New Era of Electric SUVs in Europe

Geely Auto and Ford are partnering to produce two electric SUVs at Ford's factory in Spain. This joint venture, mainly owned by Ford, aims to utilize unused manufacturing capacity and comply with European local-content rules. It marks Geely's first manufacturing facility in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:01 IST
Geely and Ford Join Forces: A New Era of Electric SUVs in Europe
  • Country:
  • Spain

Geely Auto and Ford have announced a collaboration to produce electric SUVs at Ford's Valencia factory in Spain. This strategic partnership positions the two automakers to leverage unused production capacity and align with European Union regulations that emphasize local content in electric vehicles.

Under the joint venture, predominantly owned by Ford, the first Geely electric SUVs are set to roll off the production line in 2028. The collaboration is built on a longstanding relationship between the companies, stemming from Geely's acquisition of Volvo Cars from Ford in 2010.

This venture signifies Geely's first production facility in Europe and comes as Chinese automakers, seeking to expand their global presence, face legislative challenges in the U.S. market. The move also aligns with Spain's attractiveness due to its cost-effective manufacturing environment and status as Europe's second-largest car manufacturer.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

From Budgets to Better Lives: ADB's SPICES Framework Reshapes Social Protection Assessment

Why Better Governance Has Not Delivered Stronger Manufacturing Growth in Vietnam, Says ADB

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026