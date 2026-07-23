Geely and Ford Join Forces: A New Era of Electric SUVs in Europe

Geely Auto and Ford have announced a collaboration to produce electric SUVs at Ford's Valencia factory in Spain. This strategic partnership positions the two automakers to leverage unused production capacity and align with European Union regulations that emphasize local content in electric vehicles.

Under the joint venture, predominantly owned by Ford, the first Geely electric SUVs are set to roll off the production line in 2028. The collaboration is built on a longstanding relationship between the companies, stemming from Geely's acquisition of Volvo Cars from Ford in 2010.

This venture signifies Geely's first production facility in Europe and comes as Chinese automakers, seeking to expand their global presence, face legislative challenges in the U.S. market. The move also aligns with Spain's attractiveness due to its cost-effective manufacturing environment and status as Europe's second-largest car manufacturer.