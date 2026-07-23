Philippines Asserts Sovereignty in South China Sea Resupply Agreement
The Philippines has established a provisional arrangement with China regarding the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. This agreement does not require Manila to seek permission for resupply missions, nor does it recognize foreign jurisdiction or concede sovereignty, according to the Philippine foreign ministry.
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippines clarified its provisional arrangement with China concerning the Second Thomas Shoal, aiming to reinforce its sovereignty in the South China Sea.
This agreement ensures that Manila does not need China’s approval for its resupply missions, maintaining its stance against foreign jurisdiction.
Additionally, the understanding prohibits the boarding and inspection of Philippine vessels, with the country continuing its rotation and resupply operations as usual.
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