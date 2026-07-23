Oil Price Surge Sparks Global Economic Turbulence

Rising oil prices have driven European government borrowing costs to long-term highs amid escalating inflation worries. This concern looms over a highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting expected later today.

Market instability was fueled by a 4% surge in Brent oil prices, nearing $98 a barrel, and the ongoing Middle East conflict. Additionally, headline-grabbing earnings reports from tech giants like Alphabet and chipmaker STMicroelectronics contributed to global economic shifts.

Asian markets responded positively as South Korea's KOSPI rallied significantly, buoyed by the accelerating AI boom. Meanwhile, currency markets saw the Japanese yen fall to a 40-year low, highlighting the challenges global economies face amid these turbulent times.