Trump Administration Targets Medical School Diversity

The U.S. Department of Education launched new investigations into five medical schools concerning their admissions practices. These probes are part of President Donald Trump's efforts to curb diversity initiatives, arguing they are anti-merit. Civil rights advocates defend diversity as helping rectifying historical inequities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 06:43 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 06:43 IST
Trump Administration Targets Medical School Diversity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Wednesday it has initiated new investigations into admission processes at five medical schools, targeting potential racial discrimination. This move aligns with President Donald Trump's broader agenda against diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

The educational institutions under scrutiny include Dartmouth College Geisel School of Medicine, East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine, St. Louis University School of Medicine, Western University of Health Sciences, and William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine. The department's statement did not disclose specific evidence, but highlighted its ongoing efforts to dismantle policies perceived as biased against certain demographics.

Although criticized by civil rights groups who argue these initiatives address historical inequalities, Trump's administration remains firm in its stance. The Justice Department has also opened civil rights investigations into several schools, challenging their admissions practices as biased. Simultaneously, universities claim their processes are fair and merit-based.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026