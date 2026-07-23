Trump Administration Targets Medical School Diversity

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Wednesday it has initiated new investigations into admission processes at five medical schools, targeting potential racial discrimination. This move aligns with President Donald Trump's broader agenda against diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

The educational institutions under scrutiny include Dartmouth College Geisel School of Medicine, East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine, St. Louis University School of Medicine, Western University of Health Sciences, and William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine. The department's statement did not disclose specific evidence, but highlighted its ongoing efforts to dismantle policies perceived as biased against certain demographics.

Although criticized by civil rights groups who argue these initiatives address historical inequalities, Trump's administration remains firm in its stance. The Justice Department has also opened civil rights investigations into several schools, challenging their admissions practices as biased. Simultaneously, universities claim their processes are fair and merit-based.