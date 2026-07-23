Edenred's Undervaluation: A Private Equity Opportunity Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Shares of French meal voucher provider Edenred have plummeted more than 45% since early 2023, impacted by regulatory changes including merchant fee caps in countries like Italy and Brazil. This steep decline has led analysts and investors to consider the shares considerably undervalued, opening potential doors for private equity takeovers.

Despite a 2.2% drop in operating revenue for its Benefits and Engagement unit, accounting for 65% of total sales, the company's long-term value remains robust. Analysts argue that while regulatory changes present short-term risks, they could bolster Edenred's position in the long run, as noted by Chief Executive Bertrand Dumazy.

Speculation about potential takeovers by investment funds, sparked by interest from BC Partners, highlights Edenred's strategic appeal. Valuation differences remain, with estimates ranging from 27 to 37 euros per share. Stakeholders believe that Edenred's market position and growth prospects more than compensate for current risks.