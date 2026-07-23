Wall Street Under Pressure: AI Spending Concerns and Middle East Tensions Shake Markets

U.S. stock indexes hit multi-week lows on Thursday amid mounting concerns over excessive AI spending by tech giants, following initial earnings from Big Tech players.

Alphabet and Tesla struggled to convince investors with their second-quarter results, sparking significant declines in their stock prices and dragging down the S&P 500's communication services sector.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East drove oil prices to $100 a barrel, reviving inflation fears and influencing interest rate expectations as the Federal Reserve's next meeting approaches.