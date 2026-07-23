Inflation Dilemma: How Energy Prices Impact ECB's Rate Decisions

The European Central Bank (ECB) maintained its interest rates on Thursday amid ongoing pressure from rising energy prices. Although the bank previously raised rates in June, recent milder economic data diminished the urgency for an immediate uptick. However, the ECB remains open to a potential rate hike in September due to inflation risks driven by high energy prices.

The resurgent oil prices, approaching $100 per barrel due to geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran, are contributing to these inflationary pressures. Natural gas prices have also surged to a three-year high, compounding the issue. Investors and economists are now anticipating a rate adjustment at the ECB's next meeting to prevent a more extensive price spiral.

ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted the increasing cost burden on businesses and their expected upward adjustment of selling prices. While underlying inflation remains under control for now, the impact of the energy shock could, if prolonged, lead to broader inflationary effects. Discussions among ECB policymakers resulted in a unanimous decision to hold rates, with investors betting on future hikes within the year.