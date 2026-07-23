Strengthening India's Energy Sector: A Global and Local Resilience Collaboration

In a collective effort to address the vulnerabilities facing India's infrastructure sector, key industry figures, government officials, and members of civil society have gathered to explore strategies for enhancing resilience. As electricity demand continues to rise, strengthening energy systems against an array of risks has become imperative.

This crucial stakeholder consultation, organized by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), underscored the mounting threats to energy systems, from natural disasters to cybersecurity breaches. The IEA reported nearly 300 weather-related disruptions impacting over 210 million households in 2023 alone, affecting business operations substantially.

Securing energy systems is essential for protecting economic stability against sudden disturbances such as extreme weather and cyber threats. India's vulnerability is particularly concerning, with its proneness to heatwaves, cyclones, and floods. Collaborations like the memorandum signed between IEA and CDRI in December 2025 aim to deepen cooperation, focusing on reducing vulnerabilities and enhancing the resilience of the Indian power grid.