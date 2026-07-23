Tension in Regensburg: Hostage Drama Unfolds at Bank

A man has been critically injured in a knife attack amidst an apparent hostage situation at a bank in Regensburg, Germany. Police and local media have confirmed the presence of a suspect wielding a knife inside the building, alongside several others.

Law enforcement has deployed heavily armed units, emergency services, and negotiators to the site. A police spokesperson reported the suspect's believed location within the bank and noted a wide police perimeter being established.

The victim is in critical condition at a hospital. Police have advised the public to avoid the vicinity but assure no immediate widespread threat. The ongoing situation continues to be monitored closely.