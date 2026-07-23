Nottingham Forest Secures Austria Midfielder Xaver Schlager

Nottingham Forest has signed Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager from RB Leipzig on a two-year contract, as announced by the Premier League club. The acquisition of Schlager aims to bolster the team's midfield strength in their upcoming campaigns, underlining the club's intent to compete at a higher level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:11 IST
Nottingham Forest Secures Austria Midfielder Xaver Schlager
  • Country:
  • Austria

Nottingham Forest officially announced the signing of Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager from RB Leipzig, securing his talents for a two-year period.

This strategic acquisition reflects the club's ambition to enhance its midfield capabilities as they gear up for future challenges in the Premier League.

The deal strengthens Nottingham Forest's squad, positioning them to compete more effectively in the upcoming seasons.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026