Nottingham Forest Secures Austria Midfielder Xaver Schlager
Nottingham Forest has signed Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager from RB Leipzig on a two-year contract, as announced by the Premier League club. The acquisition of Schlager aims to bolster the team's midfield strength in their upcoming campaigns, underlining the club's intent to compete at a higher level.
- Country:
- Austria
Nottingham Forest officially announced the signing of Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager from RB Leipzig, securing his talents for a two-year period.
This strategic acquisition reflects the club's ambition to enhance its midfield capabilities as they gear up for future challenges in the Premier League.
The deal strengthens Nottingham Forest's squad, positioning them to compete more effectively in the upcoming seasons.