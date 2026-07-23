From Six Words to a Movement: Abhijeet Dipke and India's Cockroach Janta Party

A viral tweet by Abhijeet Dipke led to the formation of the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical platform rallying young Indians against unemployment and exam leaks under Modi's government. The movement has seen massive protests demanding accountability and the resignation of the Education Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:10 IST
From Six Words to a Movement: Abhijeet Dipke and India's Cockroach Janta Party
Abhijeet Dipke
  • Country:
  • India

A moment of online frustration transformed into a national movement when Abhijeet Dipke's six-word tweet sparked India's largest street protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Dipke's rhetorical question, "What if all cockroaches come together?" struck a chord with the nation's unemployed youth, who were incensed by a Supreme Court judge comparing them to cockroaches.

The tweet quickly went viral, leading to the creation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political platform that became a focal point for millions of frustrated young Indians. Over the past days, protesters have gathered in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks and student suicides.

Despite facing personal attacks, Dipke has remained at the heart of the movement, urging peaceful protests and government accountability. Once part of the Aam Aadmi Party, Dipke has forged a unique political identity, driven by a commitment to change the political landscape and amplify the voices of India's youth.

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