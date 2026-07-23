Market Mayhem: Oil Spikes & Tech Woes Hit Stocks

Global markets faced turbulence as oil prices hit $100 a barrel due to Middle Eastern tensions. Major tech stocks fell, pulling down U.S. indices. European borrowing costs reached new highs amidst inflation concerns. The Japanese yen sunk to a 40-year low, raising prospects of BOJ intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:55 IST
Market Mayhem: Oil Spikes & Tech Woes Hit Stocks
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  • Saudi Arabia

On Thursday, global markets were shaken as oil prices surged to $100 per barrel, the result of escalating tensions in the Middle East. The rise was fueled by attacks on tankers in the Red Sea, significantly impacting global oil supply flows.

Simultaneously, major tech stocks dragged U.S. markets down, with Alphabet and Tesla experiencing substantial losses. Both companies reported significant cash outflows due to heavy investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The sharp downturn contributed to declines in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indices.

In Europe, borrowing costs soared to long-term highs, fueled by persistent inflation concerns, which were compounded by a European Central Bank holding pattern on interest rates. Additionally, the Japanese yen dropped to a 40-year low, despite earlier prospects of BOJ intervention.

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