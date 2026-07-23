Market Mayhem: Oil Spikes & Tech Woes Hit Stocks

On Thursday, global markets were shaken as oil prices surged to $100 per barrel, the result of escalating tensions in the Middle East. The rise was fueled by attacks on tankers in the Red Sea, significantly impacting global oil supply flows.

Simultaneously, major tech stocks dragged U.S. markets down, with Alphabet and Tesla experiencing substantial losses. Both companies reported significant cash outflows due to heavy investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The sharp downturn contributed to declines in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indices.

In Europe, borrowing costs soared to long-term highs, fueled by persistent inflation concerns, which were compounded by a European Central Bank holding pattern on interest rates. Additionally, the Japanese yen dropped to a 40-year low, despite earlier prospects of BOJ intervention.