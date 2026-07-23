Tech Jolts Wall Street: Disappointing Earnings and Rising Oil Prices Fuel Market Decline

U.S. equities faced sharp declines, reaching multi-week lows, as uninspiring Big Tech earnings reignited concerns over significant AI expenditure and an increase in oil prices compounded inflation anxieties.

The Nasdaq, with its heavy tech focus, was hit hardest, dipping over 7% from its early-June peak. Alphabet and Tesla, the early reporters among megacap companies, did not meet investor expectations, sparking additional market worries.

Global geopolitical issues added further strain, contributing to the rise in Brent crude futures and inflation concerns, prompting a spike in Treasury yields and heightened speculation of a forthcoming Federal Reserve rate hike.