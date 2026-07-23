FTSE 100 Slumps Amid Global Market Turbulence

Britain's FTSE 100 index saw a significant decline on Thursday, shedding 0.7% as investor sentiment was shaken by increasing global risks. The market was affected by rising government bond yields and crude oil prices surpassing the critical $100 a barrel threshold, driven by ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

This dip saw the FTSE 100 reversing most of the gains made in the previous session, where it had risen by 1%. The midcap FTSE 250 also felt the impact, falling by 1.3%, both indexes experiencing their largest one-day fall so far this month.

The declines highlight the market's sensitivity to geopolitical developments and fluctuations in the energy sector, as investors weigh the implications of continued instability in critical regions.