FTSE 100 Slumps Amid Global Market Turbulence

The FTSE 100 fell by 0.7% as global risks rose, driven by surging bond yields and escalating crude oil prices amid Middle East tensions. This downturn reversed most of the previous session's gains, with the FTSE 250 also declining by 1.3%, marking significant declines for both indexes this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:58 IST
FTSE 100 Slumps Amid Global Market Turbulence
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  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's FTSE 100 index saw a significant decline on Thursday, shedding 0.7% as investor sentiment was shaken by increasing global risks. The market was affected by rising government bond yields and crude oil prices surpassing the critical $100 a barrel threshold, driven by ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

This dip saw the FTSE 100 reversing most of the gains made in the previous session, where it had risen by 1%. The midcap FTSE 250 also felt the impact, falling by 1.3%, both indexes experiencing their largest one-day fall so far this month.

The declines highlight the market's sensitivity to geopolitical developments and fluctuations in the energy sector, as investors weigh the implications of continued instability in critical regions.

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