Saadia Zahidi Takes Helm at IATA Amid Turbulent Times

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced the appointment of Saadia Zahidi as its new director general. Zahidi, who hails from the World Economic Forum, will succeed Willie Walsh, who is set to join Indian airline IndiGo.

Zahidi marks a historic moment as the first woman to lead IATA, a significant step for gender representation in the aviation industry. Her appointment begins on November 1, as confirmed by an IATA news release and a prior Reuters report.

The Pakistani-born economist steps into the role during a turbulent time for airlines, faced with rising oil prices and geopolitical challenges that threaten global aviation stability.