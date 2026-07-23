Travis Scott Makes Acting Debut in Nolan’s Epic 'The Odyssey'

Rapper Travis Scott is taking on a new challenge as he makes his acting debut in 'The Odyssey', an epic film directed by Christopher Nolan. Known for his chart-topping music, Scott admitted feeling "nervous" when unexpectedly approached by the Oscar-winning director for a role in the movie.

During a candid interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Scott shared his initial surprise when he received a call from Nolan. The filmmaker's name appeared as "Chris" on his phone, leaving Scott anticipating a different kind of discussion. To his surprise, Nolan offered him an acting role without disclosing much detail about the project.

Scott, who portrays the character Demodocus, praises the supportive atmosphere created by Nolan and acclaimed co-stars Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Robert Pattinson. Despite his jitters, the rapper felt embraced by the talented cast and learned much through his interactions on set. Nolan explained his decision to cast Scott as a nod to storytelling's oral roots, akin to rap.