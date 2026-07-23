India's 'Catch the Rain' Campaign: A Pioneering Water Management Effort

Demonstrating India's commitment to effective urban water management, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, chaired a review meeting for the 'Catch the Rain' campaign. Officials from the AMRUT Mission and the National Institute of Urban Affairs gathered at Sankalp Bhawan, New Delhi, to assess the progress.

The discussion emphasized the Shallow Aquifer Management Programme (SAM) under AMRUT 2.0, which supports 75 Urban Local Bodies nationwide by implementing scientific groundwater interventions to combat urban flooding risks. Insights from the National Interaction with 75 SAM Cities in July 2026 were also shared during the meeting.

Highlighting the learnings from SAM 1.0, Sahu pointed out that the pilot programme, executed in ten cities between 2022-2024, successfully improved groundwater levels and public awareness. Under SAM 2.0, 870 sites are mapped, with over ₹28 crore in projects planned for groundwater structures. Sahu called for blending modern techniques with traditional practices, engaging communities for sustainable success.