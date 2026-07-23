IPC Expands Research Partnerships to Boost Healthcare Quality

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has strengthened its research and healthcare collaborations by signing and renewing two key agreements with academic and scientific institutions in Uttar Pradesh, supporting efforts to improve healthcare quality, pharmaceutical standards and scientific innovation.

The agreements were signed with Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU), Lucknow, and CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP). IPC, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said the partnerships align with the broader vision of Viksit UP–Viksit Bharat.

The renewed agreement with CSIR-CIMAP will extend ongoing collaboration in medicinal plant research, with a focus on the standardisation and quality evaluation of herbal medicines. The partnership is expected to strengthen scientific research in traditional medicinal plants while supporting the development of quality benchmarks that can improve the safety and effectiveness of herbal healthcare products.

Officials believe continued cooperation between the two institutions will help advance evidence-based research and promote higher quality standards in the herbal medicine sector.

Focus on assistive devices and inclusive healthcare

The newly signed agreement with DSMNRU will concentrate on developing scientific methods to assess the quality, safety and performance of assistive devices used by persons with disabilities.

Another major component of the collaboration involves creating a pharmacovigilance training module in sign language, making medicine safety information more accessible for people with hearing impairments and encouraging greater reporting of adverse drug reactions. The initiative is intended to improve awareness of medicine safety while supporting more inclusive healthcare services.

Strengthening scientific partnerships

The signing ceremony was attended by Prof. Sanjay Singh, Vice-Chancellor of DSMNRU, Dr. V. Kalaiselvan, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director of IPC, and senior officials from CSIR-CIMAP. Dr. Kalaiselvan said the collaborations would strengthen scientific research, improve quality standards and deepen institutional partnerships, helping Uttar Pradesh develop as a centre for healthcare and pharmaceutical excellence.

He added that improving access to safe, effective and high-quality healthcare products remains an important step towards achieving the goals of Viksit UP–Viksit Bharat. The IPC said the agreements reaffirm its commitment to advancing scientific innovation, capacity building and quality healthcare in support of national health priorities.