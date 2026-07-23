France Blocks Tesla's FSD on European Roads Over Safety Concerns

France has announced its opposition to the use of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance technology on European Union roads, citing safety concerns. This marks the first public rejection of the technology by a European government amid a Dutch-led initiative for its approval across the EU.

Philippe Tabarot, the French transportation minister, highlighted worries about speeding and driver inattention as primary reasons for the decision. While acknowledging the technological advances of the FSD system, Tabarot stated that safety compromises are not yet acceptable for authorization in its current form. Other European countries reportedly share France's concerns, with Sweden possibly leaning towards opposition.

Tesla's FSD software aims to assist drivers with vehicle acceleration, braking, and steering, requiring human intervention when necessary. It has been provisionally approved in the Netherlands, spurring approvals in Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, and Lithuania. However, France is continuing discussions with these countries, emphasizing the need for stringent safety evaluations before wider EU approval.