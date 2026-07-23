International Backlash as Houthi Militia Targets Red Sea Shipping

A major international controversy has erupted after the Houthi militia allegedly attacked two Saudi Arabian oil tankers in the Red Sea. One of the vessels has reportedly caught fire, highlighting the escalating tensions in the area.

The International Maritime Organization's head, Arsenio Dominguez, expressed strong condemnation of these acts, emphasizing the risks they pose to international shipping and the potential for environmental pollution.

This incident has sparked global concerns, as the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz are crucial routes for international trade, and disruptions here can have far-reaching economic impacts.