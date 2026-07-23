Oil Prices Soar Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices surged to over $100 on Thursday, reaching their highest in two months, after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacking two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea. This attack further disrupts global oil supply, already strained by issues in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude oil saw a significant rise of $6.59, marking a 7% increase to $100.66 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $5.45 to $92.28. This marks a continuous rise in oil prices for five consecutive days, with analysts predicting further increases.

Yemen's Houthi militia's military operations are creating further instability, targeting oil vessels and threatening a blockade. As international tensions rise, significant chokepoints like the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and potential reactions from major oil producers, may drive prices higher.