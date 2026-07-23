Oil Prices Soar Amid Middle East Tensions

Global oil prices have surged to over $100 a barrel following attacks on Saudi oil tankers by Yemen's Houthis and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The tensions have exacerbated concerns over global supply, prompting projections of further price increases if disruptions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 23:00 IST
Oil Prices Soar Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Oil prices surged to over $100 on Thursday, reaching their highest in two months, after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacking two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea. This attack further disrupts global oil supply, already strained by issues in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude oil saw a significant rise of $6.59, marking a 7% increase to $100.66 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $5.45 to $92.28. This marks a continuous rise in oil prices for five consecutive days, with analysts predicting further increases.

Yemen's Houthi militia's military operations are creating further instability, targeting oil vessels and threatening a blockade. As international tensions rise, significant chokepoints like the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and potential reactions from major oil producers, may drive prices higher.

TRENDING

1
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
2
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
3
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States
4
Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026