European Stocks Dive Amidst Oil Price Surge and Tech Slump
European shares faced their steepest one-day fall in over two weeks, driven by lacklustre earnings, hawkish ECB comments, and rising oil prices. The STOXX 600 index dropped 1.3%, with tech stocks leading the decline. Amidst tensions in the Middle East, elevated oil prices influenced European energy shares positively.
- Country:
- European Union
On Thursday, European shares endured their most substantial one-day decline in over two weeks. The decline was attributed to uninspiring earnings reports, assertive central bank statements, and soaring crude oil prices.
The STOXX 600 index, which has been constrained within a tight range this month due to inflation concerns heightened by Middle Eastern tensions, fell by 1.3% to 638.5 points. While the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, markets interpreted President Christine Lagarde's remarks as potentially foreshadowing a rate hike come September.
Amid rising crude prices, which hit $100 a barrel following reported attacks on Saudi oil tankers, European energy stocks saw gains. However, tech stocks and food and beverage shares struggled, with significant losses for companies like Nestle and STMicroelectronics. Investors remain cautious as questions linger over future revenue sources in the tech sector.
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