OPEC+ Plans Optimistic Output Rise Amid War Disruptions

OPEC+ is set to increase oil production targets by 188,000 barrels per day in September despite disruptions caused by the Iran war. The seven core members aim to recover market share, although ongoing regional conflicts and attacks have hampered previous efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 23:03 IST
OPEC+ Plans Optimistic Output Rise Amid War Disruptions
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OPEC+ is preparing an optimistic increase in oil production targets for September, amid challenges posed by ongoing regional conflicts. The group plans to raise output by 188,000 barrels per day, as reported by anonymous sources.

Despite disruptions from the Iran war, seven key OPEC+ members, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, are determined to regain market share. Their output was severely impacted, dropping from 43 million barrels per day to 36.28 million in June.

The proposed targets come as oil prices soar to $100 a barrel, influenced by geopolitical tensions and the failure of a temporary U.S.-Iran peace agreement. The group's August meeting is expected to finalize these increases as part of a phased rollback strategy.

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