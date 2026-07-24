France Seeks EU Aid as Wildfire Rages in Gironde

France has appealed to the European Union for comprehensive support as a massive wildfire wreaks havoc near its Atlantic coastline, President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Friday.

"The situation remains extremely tense with the fires hitting our country, particularly in Gironde," Macron stated on X, highlighting the severity of the blaze.

The activation of the EU's civil protection mechanism will bring reinforcements from Croatia, Portugal, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. This move comes as more than 10,000 residents were evacuated overnight in response to the fast-moving fire which devastated 2,400 hectares of land west of the city of Bordeaux.