Oil Prices Spike: Inflation Fears Grip Global Markets

Asian markets witnessed a significant dip on Friday as escalating tensions in the Gulf led to an almost 40% surge in oil prices this month. This rise has reignited inflation concerns, unsettling bond markets and increasing the likelihood of global interest rate hikes. Despite recent losses, European bourses are expected to open steadily.

Nasdaq futures dropped 0.3%, with Intel's strong results providing insufficient relief against wider market apprehensions about oil and interest rates. The AI boom is causing investor anxiety over substantial financial outlays. Meanwhile, Brent crude fell 0.4% to $100.3 per barrel after a dramatic 7% overnight hike, reaching a two-month peak of $102.

The situation escalates with Iran-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, threatening a vital Middle Eastern oil supply channel. President Donald Trump has announced potential stringent military actions against Iran, adding to the 13 consecutive nights of US military aggression. Leaders and financial experts contemplate the reopening of the inflation issue as oil prices rise again.