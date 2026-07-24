Return of the Malaysian Grand Prix: A Possible Formula One Calendar Addition

The return of the Malaysian Grand Prix to the Formula One calendar is under consideration as Bahrain faces geopolitical disruptions, making racing there uncertain. According to informed sources, Malaysia's Sepang circuit is among potential alternatives being explored.

The Youth and Sports Minister, Mohammed Taufiq Johari, acknowledged that Malaysia is being evaluated as a substitute host. Extensive deliberations are currently underway at the ministerial level, he added, noting that any conclusions will be shared once they are finalized.

Formula One last saw a Grand Prix in Malaysia in 2017, but the nation remained an active MotoGP participant. Although Japan's Suzuka circuit was another contender, a general lack of enthusiasm from teams to visit again has shifted focus to other locations like Portimao in Portugal, alongside Sepang’s potential hosting for the season's scheduling needs.