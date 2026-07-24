Ukraine's Drone Campaign: Pressuring Crimea with Tactical Strikes

In the ongoing conflict, Ukraine is intensifying its use of drone strikes, targeting Russian vessels and infrastructure in the strategic waters of the Black Sea. This campaign forms part of a larger effort to isolate Crimea and disrupt Moscow's military operations in the region.

Operating from undisclosed locations far from front lines, Ukrainian units have successfully struck over 180 sea-borne targets in recent weeks. These strategic attacks aim to increase costs for Russia's occupation of Crimea and shift momentum in favor of Kyiv.

The drone campaign, dubbed "Molochko," is instrumental in Ukraine's strategy to weaken Russian logistical lines. The tactic, underlined by a series of strikes, has notably impacted Russian-controlled shipping routes, offering a symbolic challenge to Moscow's grip over the region.