Tech Turbulence and Trump's Tariffs: Market Reacts

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly on Friday after a tech-led selloff and new Trump tariffs on Thursday. Investors are weighing impacts from corporate earnings, geopolitical tensions, and tariffs affecting numerous trading partners. Energy prices surged due to Middle Eastern conflicts, prompting inflation concerns ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 15:45 IST
Tech Turbulence and Trump's Tariffs: Market Reacts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a modest increase following a significant tech-led decline and new tariff announcements from the Trump administration the day before. Investors are closely analyzing recent corporate earnings, escalating tensions in the Middle East, and the economic impact of newly imposed tariffs affecting 60 trading partners.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw their steepest single-day drops in a month on Thursday, driven by concerns over escalating capital expenditures and cash flow strains among tech giants, notably Alphabet and Tesla. Meanwhile, Intel's positive earnings forecast slightly uplifted the tech sector, contributing to a cautious market recovery.

New tariffs of 10% and 12.5% were placed on goods from regions including Europe and China as previous global tariffs expired. In addition, geopolitical risks intensified after President Trump's military threats against Iran and Houthi allies triggered a sharp rise in oil prices, raising inflation concerns as the Federal Reserve's policy decision approaches.

TRENDING

1
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
2
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
3
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States
4
Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

From Scraps to Strategy: How Food Waste Could Power the Next Bioeconomy

Different Economies, Same Lesson: Better Finance Needs Knowledge and Attitude

When Supply Chains Break, Digital Decisions Drive the Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026