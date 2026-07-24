Tech Turbulence and Trump's Tariffs: Market Reacts

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a modest increase following a significant tech-led decline and new tariff announcements from the Trump administration the day before. Investors are closely analyzing recent corporate earnings, escalating tensions in the Middle East, and the economic impact of newly imposed tariffs affecting 60 trading partners.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw their steepest single-day drops in a month on Thursday, driven by concerns over escalating capital expenditures and cash flow strains among tech giants, notably Alphabet and Tesla. Meanwhile, Intel's positive earnings forecast slightly uplifted the tech sector, contributing to a cautious market recovery.

New tariffs of 10% and 12.5% were placed on goods from regions including Europe and China as previous global tariffs expired. In addition, geopolitical risks intensified after President Trump's military threats against Iran and Houthi allies triggered a sharp rise in oil prices, raising inflation concerns as the Federal Reserve's policy decision approaches.