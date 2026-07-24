Japan Digs Deep: Uncovering Rare Earth Riches in Pacific Mud
Japan has discovered medium and heavy rare earth elements in mud from the seabed around Minamitori Island. This discovery comes amid China's tight export controls. Plans for large-scale mining trials aim to evaluate domestic rare earth production viability by 2028. The project could diversify Japan's critical mineral supplies.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan has found potentially lucrative deposits of rare earth elements in seabed mud retrieved near Minamitori Island, approximately 1,900 kilometers southeast of Tokyo. This development comes amidst tightening Chinese export controls on these crucial minerals.
The Japanese scientific drilling vessel, Chikyu, successfully completed a mission that lifted rare-earth-bearing mud from seabed depths of six kilometers. The expedition identified important elements such as yttrium, gadolinium, and dysprosium, essential for various advanced technology applications.
Looking ahead, Japan is gearing up for a large-scale mining trial in February 2027 to dredge significant mud quantities, aiming to establish the feasibility of domestic rare earth production by 2028. This initiative is critical as Japan seeks alternate mineral supply pathways.
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