The yen is facing its steepest weekly decline in months, hitting a significant low against the dollar amid global currency turbulence. Japan's verbal commitments to stabilize the currency have had little success, as analysts suggest that even intervention might only provide temporary relief without addressing underlying issues.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department supported the idea of raising interest rates in Japan, cautioning that excessive currency volatility is detrimental. While the yen weakens, the dollar is set for its most substantial weekly gain since May, driven by ongoing inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions.

Despite promising inflation data for June, persisting price pressures, especially from the energy sector, have stoked fears of sustained inflation. Experts emphasize that economic fundamentals continue to challenge currency intervention efforts, with Japan urged to consider sooner rate hikes to offset these impacts.