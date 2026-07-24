U.S. Enforces New Tariffs Citing Forced Labor Concerns

The United States instituted fresh tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on imports from 60 countries, citing forced labor concerns. This action targets nations like the EU and China, with alleged failures to curb imports made by forced labor.

These measures, covering nearly all U.S. imports, exclude certain products like oil and food. The tariffs follow the expiration of a global tariff and seek to reconstruct the previously struck-down tariff framework under President Trump.

Reactions globally were mixed; some nations contested the legitimacy of the tariffs, while others viewed them as an opportunity to improve trade terms. Key partners are negotiating to maintain tariff ceilings consistent with existing trade agreements.