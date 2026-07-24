U.S. Enforces New Tariffs Citing Forced Labor Concerns

The United States has imposed new tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% on goods from 60 nations, including China and the EU, claiming failures to eliminate forced labor in supply chains. The move aims to reconstruct Trump's tariff policies following a Supreme Court ruling that curtailed previous tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 15:10 IST
U.S. Enforces New Tariffs Citing Forced Labor Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States instituted fresh tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on imports from 60 countries, citing forced labor concerns. This action targets nations like the EU and China, with alleged failures to curb imports made by forced labor.

These measures, covering nearly all U.S. imports, exclude certain products like oil and food. The tariffs follow the expiration of a global tariff and seek to reconstruct the previously struck-down tariff framework under President Trump.

Reactions globally were mixed; some nations contested the legitimacy of the tariffs, while others viewed them as an opportunity to improve trade terms. Key partners are negotiating to maintain tariff ceilings consistent with existing trade agreements.

TRENDING

1
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
2
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
3
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States
4
Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

From Scraps to Strategy: How Food Waste Could Power the Next Bioeconomy

Different Economies, Same Lesson: Better Finance Needs Knowledge and Attitude

When Supply Chains Break, Digital Decisions Drive the Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026