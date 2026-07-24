Deadly Russian Missile Attack in Kyiv Region
A Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Kyiv region resulted in the deaths of six individuals and injured many more. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the attack and stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain the full impact and identify all those affected.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Russian missile attack claimed six lives and injured dozens more in Ukraine's Kyiv region on Friday, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskiy emphasized that efforts are currently focused on determining the precise details of the attack and identifying the victims.
The ongoing investigation aims to provide a clearer picture of the impact and consequences of the missile strike.