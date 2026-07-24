U.S. Imposes New Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions

The U.S. government imposed new tariffs on Friday, targeting goods from 60 countries, including leading trade partners like the EU and China. These tariffs, ranging from 10% to 12.5%, aim to address issues of forced labor in supply chains. The decision follows the expiration of a temporary global tariff.

While the U.S. contends that these measures target human rights abuses, many international partners dispute the claims, arguing that the tariffs serve as a disguised economic barrier. Financial markets have shown limited reaction, focusing more on Middle East developments. Exemptions to the tariffs include oil, gas, and certain food products.

This action, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, allows the U.S. to maintain a tariff floor on imports despite recent Supreme Court rulings. The move combines existing tariffs with new duties, complicating relations with long-standing trade allies and drawing mixed responses globally.