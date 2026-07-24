FTSE 100 Rallies Amid Oil Price Monitoring

Britain's FTSE 100 index experienced gains, driven by an upswing in HSBC shares, positively affecting financial stocks. Investors kept a keen eye on fluctuating oil prices and rising hostilities in the Middle East. The index rose by 0.9%, marking a second consecutive week of upward movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 21:54 IST
FTSE 100 Rallies Amid Oil Price Monitoring
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  • United Kingdom

Britain's stock market received a significant boost as the FTSE 100 index climbed on Friday, largely fueled by favorable movement in HSBC shares, which in turn propelled financial stocks.

Investors remained alert, particularly towards fluctuating oil prices and increasing tensions in the Middle East, which could impact market dynamics.

The FTSE 100 index saw a 0.9% rise to 10,736.23 points, signaling a potential close to the week in positive territory, coupled with the mid-cap FTSE 250's 0.3% increase, marking their second consecutive week of gains.

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