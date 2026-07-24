Pogacar's Historic Ascent Secures Another Victory at Alpe d'Huez

Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia's four-time champion, extended his dominance in the Tour de France by conquering the notorious Alpe d'Huez in stage 19. His performance on the climb shattered long-standing records and reinforced his overall lead.

Pogacar, racing for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, completed the climb in 35 minutes and 27 seconds, surpassing Marco Pantani's record by over a minute. His victory was echoed by the praises of former champion Chris Froome, who remarked on Pogacar's remarkable feat.

With only one mountain stage remaining before the race concludes in Paris, Pogacar is strategically poised to claim his third consecutive title. His commanding lead over Remco Evenepoel solidifies his stature as a preeminent force in cycling.