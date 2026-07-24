Pogacar's Historic Ascent Secures Another Victory at Alpe d'Huez

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar triumphed in stage 19 of the Tour de France, clinching a remarkable victory at Alpe d'Huez. With an impressive climb, he further extended his overall lead and is on track for a third consecutive title. Pogacar's performance was praised as exceptional and dominant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 21:57 IST
Pogacar's Historic Ascent Secures Another Victory at Alpe d'Huez
Tadej Pogacar
  • Country:
  • France

Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia's four-time champion, extended his dominance in the Tour de France by conquering the notorious Alpe d'Huez in stage 19. His performance on the climb shattered long-standing records and reinforced his overall lead.

Pogacar, racing for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, completed the climb in 35 minutes and 27 seconds, surpassing Marco Pantani's record by over a minute. His victory was echoed by the praises of former champion Chris Froome, who remarked on Pogacar's remarkable feat.

With only one mountain stage remaining before the race concludes in Paris, Pogacar is strategically poised to claim his third consecutive title. His commanding lead over Remco Evenepoel solidifies his stature as a preeminent force in cycling.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
4
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026