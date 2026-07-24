EU Summons Russian Envoy After Sloviansk Attack

The European Union plans to summon Russia's EU ambassador following the attack on Sloviansk, Ukraine, which also damaged the Latvian consulate. EU diplomat Kaja Kallas emphasized the deliberate nature of Russia's attacks on civilians and confirmed support for Latvia amidst Moscow's international law violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 21:50 IST
EU Summons Russian Envoy After Sloviansk Attack
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The European Union is taking decisive action in response to the recent Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, which also resulted in damage to the Latvian consulate there. Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, announced plans to summon Russia's EU envoy to address these aggressive actions.

Kallas expressed firm condemnation of these attacks, highlighting that Russia's indiscriminate assaults on Kyiv and other regions are purposely causing civilian casualties. She took to social media platform X to share her concerns, emphasizing that these actions are intentional, not accidental.

The strike on Latvia's Honorary Consulate in Slovyansk has sparked calls for stronger measures against Russia's military-industrial complex, with Kallas pledging the EU's full support to Latvia in the face of Moscow's disregard for international law.

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