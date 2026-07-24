ECB's Moderate Inflation Overshoot: A Measured Response

The European Central Bank (ECB) views the current inflation shock as moderate, requiring policy action but avoiding aggressive measures. Chief Economist Philip Lane anticipates a return to 2% inflation within a year. The ECB is closely monitoring energy costs for potential second-round effects on prices and wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:02 IST
ECB's Moderate Inflation Overshoot: A Measured Response
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The European Central Bank (ECB) maintains that the current inflation shock is moderate, necessitating some policy action without aggressive measures. Philip Lane, ECB's chief economist, projects a return to 2% inflation in the next year.

Although the ECB kept interest rates steady recently, indications of potential policy tightening have surfaced, with economists expecting a rate increase by September. Lane emphasized the ECB's commitment to guiding inflation from 3% back to 2%. This commitment was reiterated during a podium discussion in Donegal, Ireland, where Lane spoke on Friday.

While Lane avoided specifics about prospective actions in September, he highlighted surveillance of energy costs for potential second-round price or wage effects, which might extend the inflation period. No such effects have been witnessed yet, but a prolonged hike in energy prices could lead to significant consequences.

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