Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Earnings, Tariffs & Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street's indices rose on Friday, influenced by corporate earnings, geopolitical tensions, and new tariffs. Despite Intel's positive forecast, semiconductor stocks struggled. Concerns over increased AI investments affect investors. Real estate outperformed, and the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting and inflation data remain critical for market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:14 IST
Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Earnings, Tariffs & Geopolitical Tensions
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Major Wall Street indexes saw an uptick on Friday despite anticipated weekly losses. Investors closely monitored corporate earnings amid geopolitical tensions, and recent U.S. tariffs stirred concerns. The Trump administration's new tariffs target 60 countries due to alleged enforcement failures on anti-forced labor measures, potentially affecting global economic dynamics.

In earnings news, Intel projected profits and revenues surpassing expectations but noted a 3% drop in share value. The broader semiconductor sector followed suit, with a decline of 2.7%. Key tech companies, including Alphabet and Tesla, highlighted rising AI investments, raising investor concerns over increased capital outlay and cash burn.

As the market braces for more earnings from tech giants Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq face losses, while the Dow may see a third consecutive red week.

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