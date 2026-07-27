Dollar Dips as U.S. Pauses Iran Bombing, Oil Prices Tumble

The U.S. dollar took a hit in Asian trading on Monday, reflecting a pause in American military activities in Iran over the weekend. This action led to a notable reduction in oil prices and injected a wave of optimism into global investor sentiment.

Specifically, the dollar fell 0.2% against the yen, marking its biggest drop since July. The euro and British pound saw gains against the dollar, with the euro up 0.3% and the pound 0.2%. Brent crude experienced a 4.2% plunge due to the U.S. temporary ceasefire, spurring hopes of diplomatic progress mediated by China to end the conflict.

Financial analysts suggest a potential de-escalation in tensions, though uncertainties remain. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve policy speculations led to softened bets on an interest rate hike. In the cryptocurrency space, both bitcoin and ether saw modest gains.