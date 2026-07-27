Global Markets Eye Calm Amid Oil and Earnings Dynamics

In a tentative calm following Gulf tensions, global markets are responding to shifts in oil prices and a week of crucial tech earnings reports. The U.S. military's halt in operations hints at de-escalation, pulling Brent crude down by 4% to $92.80 as investors watch closely.

Tech stocks, notably Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms, are set to disclose earnings, amidst AI investments and expenditure deliberations. Nvidia is potentially aligning with OpenAI for a $250 billion initiative, highlighting significant capital flows into artificial intelligence and related technology sectors.

Central banks, including the Fed, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan, stand vigilant against inflation, as market analysts expect stability. Meanwhile, Singapore's unexpected currency policy adjustment underscores the delicate economic balance. Key U.S. and German economic indicators are awaited for market cues.