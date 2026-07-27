Turbulent Tides: Red Sea Shipping Disruptions and Rising Crude Prices
Shipping traffic through Bab el-Mandeb, affected by Yemeni Houthis' attacks on Saudi oil installations, fell sharply. This disruption has caused oil prices to rise and highlighted tensions in the region, affecting the Strait of Hormuz transit as well, posing challenges to global energy supply chains.
- Country:
- Yemen
Traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb strait saw a significant drop on Sunday following attacks on Saudi oil facilities by Yemeni Houthi forces, as reported by shipping data from Kpler. Eleven vessels, the lowest in months, passed through this critical junction, significantly affecting Red Sea trade.
The Tehran-aligned Houthis' actions appear to be a strategy to blockade Saudi exports, a development adding tension to the already strained U.S.-Iranian relations. Recent disruptions have driven up physical crude cargo prices across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa to recent highs.
In comparison, passage through the Strait of Hormuz remained low, with less than ten commodity vessels transiting over the weekend, despite a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. Such conditions underscore the delicate balance of power and the consequential impacts on global energy markets.
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