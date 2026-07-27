Typhoon Noul Triggers Flash Flood Alerts Across China

China evacuated tourists from Jiuzhaigou after mudslides from heavy rain, spurred by Typhoon Noul, forced closures of key sites. Flash-flood alerts are in effect across multiple provinces due to extreme weather. Deadly landslides have occurred, with experts predicting increased rainfall and flood threats in the coming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 10:04 IST
Typhoon Noul Triggers Flash Flood Alerts Across China
  • Country:
  • China

China has evacuated tourists stranded in Jiuzhaigou, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as mudslides caused by relentless heavy rain have forced the closure of key scenic areas. The deluge comes in the aftermath of Typhoon Noul, prompting authorities to issue their highest flash-flood alert.

In response to the severe weather conditions and the threat posed by Typhoon Noul, many tourist sites have been temporarily closed. The typhoon, noted as the most powerful to strike China this year, has unleashed widespread torrential rains throughout southern and central regions.

The alerts cover multiple provinces, with heightened risks identified in Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and southeastern Xinjiang. Recent landslides have been fatal, emphasizing the severe impact of the peak summer rainy season in China's mountainous regions.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond GDP: World Bank Says Armenia Must Turn Economic Growth into Broad-Based Prosperity

World Bank Study Reveals Why Forced Displacement Harms Children Beyond Poverty Alone

Protected Areas Power South Africa's Economy with R303 Billion Income, Study Reveals

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026