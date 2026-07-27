Typhoon Noul Triggers Flash Flood Alerts Across China

China has evacuated tourists stranded in Jiuzhaigou, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as mudslides caused by relentless heavy rain have forced the closure of key scenic areas. The deluge comes in the aftermath of Typhoon Noul, prompting authorities to issue their highest flash-flood alert.

In response to the severe weather conditions and the threat posed by Typhoon Noul, many tourist sites have been temporarily closed. The typhoon, noted as the most powerful to strike China this year, has unleashed widespread torrential rains throughout southern and central regions.

The alerts cover multiple provinces, with heightened risks identified in Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and southeastern Xinjiang. Recent landslides have been fatal, emphasizing the severe impact of the peak summer rainy season in China's mountainous regions.