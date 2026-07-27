Chiesa's Commitment: Liverpool's Fresh Chapter Under Iraola

Federico Chiesa, the Italian forward, sees the appointment of Andoni Iraola as Liverpool's manager as an opportunity for a fresh start. Last season, Chiesa spent much time on the sidelines under former manager Arne Slot.

After being linked with a move back to Serie A, Chiesa, who played in Liverpool's 4-2 pre-season victory over Sunderland, emphasized his commitment to Liverpool and eagerness to work with Iraola. Despite making 36 appearances last season, he started only five of those matches.

With a contract at Liverpool until 2028, Chiesa expressed happiness at the club, focusing on performing well to secure more playing time. He remains dedicated to Liverpool, dismissing rumors about returning to Italy.