Sanae Takaichi Faces Economic and Political Challenges Amid Yen Slump

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi aims to boost Japan's economic growth to restore market trust in the yen. While grappling with rising living costs and falling approval ratings, her government faces opposition to policy measures like the planned tax suspension. Takaichi's strategies also put pressure on bond yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 15:57 IST
Sanae Takaichi Faces Economic and Political Challenges Amid Yen Slump
Sanae Takaichi
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced that her government’s focus on enhancing Japan’s growth potential is crucial for maintaining market confidence in the yen, amid rising living costs that are affecting her approval ratings.

According to Takaichi, the Bank of Japan, though responsible for monetary policy, must coordinate with the government on economic matters. She emphasized that proving Japan’s economic strength would build trust in the yen, a statement made in response to inquiries about the yen's devaluation coinciding with the government’s caution regarding rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

Concerns about the government's fiscal policies have raised bond yields and led to the yen's depreciation. Political tensions are mounting as Takaichi struggles to balance growth and fiscal stability, facing dissent over her 8% food tax suspension proposal. Her administration's approval ratings have been declining due to living cost issues, complicating her political agenda.

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