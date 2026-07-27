Wall Street Climbs as US-Iran Tensions Ease, Oil Prices Dip

Wall Street futures experienced an upswing on Monday following a weekend agreement between the United States and Iran to pause hostilities, prompting a notable drop in oil prices and boosting investor confidence as a significant week of earnings reports and economic data loomed.

Energy-sensitive stocks showed positive movement in premarket trading, with United Airlines and Southwest Airlines climbing by 4% and 3.6%, respectively. Meanwhile, cruise lines Royal Caribbean and Carnival saw increases of 2.4% and 3.2%. However, a 7.8% decline in Brent Crude prices to $89.23 per barrel applied downward pressure on energy firms, with Occidental Petroleum and Exxon Mobil declining by 4% and 3.1%.

The market concluded the previous week rattled by escalating tension in the Middle East, with traders wary of impacts on oil supply chains despite the announced cessation of aggression.