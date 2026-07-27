Wall Street Climbs as US-Iran Tensions Ease, Oil Prices Dip
Wall Street futures rose on Monday following news of a pause in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, leading to a decrease in oil prices. This fueled risk appetite ahead of key earnings and economic data releases, as well as an interest rate decision. Stocks tied to energy prices saw growth in premarket trading.
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street futures experienced an upswing on Monday following a weekend agreement between the United States and Iran to pause hostilities, prompting a notable drop in oil prices and boosting investor confidence as a significant week of earnings reports and economic data loomed.
Energy-sensitive stocks showed positive movement in premarket trading, with United Airlines and Southwest Airlines climbing by 4% and 3.6%, respectively. Meanwhile, cruise lines Royal Caribbean and Carnival saw increases of 2.4% and 3.2%. However, a 7.8% decline in Brent Crude prices to $89.23 per barrel applied downward pressure on energy firms, with Occidental Petroleum and Exxon Mobil declining by 4% and 3.1%.
The market concluded the previous week rattled by escalating tension in the Middle East, with traders wary of impacts on oil supply chains despite the announced cessation of aggression.
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