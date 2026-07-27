US Companies Optimistic About Transatlantic Trade Stability in 2025
A survey from AmCham EU reveals that U.S. companies in Europe anticipate stable trade relations, reflecting improved sentiment since new U.S. tariffs were introduced. 51% of surveyed firms foresee stability, 21% expect improvement, and fewer predict decline, indicating success in meeting EU-U.S. trade agreement objectives.
- Country:
- United States
A new survey suggests that U.S. companies operating in Europe are experiencing a renewed optimism regarding transatlantic trade, showing marked progress since 2025. Conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU), the survey indicates that 51% of companies expect stable trade and investment relations over the next year.
The sentiment is a far cry from previous years when uncertainty reigned. AmCham EU CEO Malte Lohan credits the EU-U.S. trade agreement, signed a year ago, for this shift in outlook. "Businesses see a more stable transatlantic relationship that has avoided the kind of escalation many feared," he said.
With the recent expiration of a 10% global tariff, new U.S. tariffs were met with a guarded welcome by the European Commission. The positive survey results reflect businesses' confidence in the continued success of the trade agreement's objectives, marking a major turnaround from prior policy challenges.
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