US Companies Optimistic About Transatlantic Trade Stability in 2025

A survey from AmCham EU reveals that U.S. companies in Europe anticipate stable trade relations, reflecting improved sentiment since new U.S. tariffs were introduced. 51% of surveyed firms foresee stability, 21% expect improvement, and fewer predict decline, indicating success in meeting EU-U.S. trade agreement objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 17:16 IST
US Companies Optimistic About Transatlantic Trade Stability in 2025
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  • United States

A new survey suggests that U.S. companies operating in Europe are experiencing a renewed optimism regarding transatlantic trade, showing marked progress since 2025. Conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU), the survey indicates that 51% of companies expect stable trade and investment relations over the next year.

The sentiment is a far cry from previous years when uncertainty reigned. AmCham EU CEO Malte Lohan credits the EU-U.S. trade agreement, signed a year ago, for this shift in outlook. "Businesses see a more stable transatlantic relationship that has avoided the kind of escalation many feared," he said.

With the recent expiration of a 10% global tariff, new U.S. tariffs were met with a guarded welcome by the European Commission. The positive survey results reflect businesses' confidence in the continued success of the trade agreement's objectives, marking a major turnaround from prior policy challenges.

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