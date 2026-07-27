Sterling Steadies Amidst Oil Price Drop and Fiscal Continuity Hopes
Sterling climbed against the dollar as plummeting oil prices alleviated inflation concerns, influencing market expectations for the Bank of England's upcoming meeting. While the BoE is likely to hold rates, debates persist regarding the prospect of rate hikes due to fluctuating energy prices amidst the new UK government's fiscal strategies.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The pound sterling rose against the dollar on Monday, gaining 0.07% to $1.3330 by 1010 GMT, buoyed by a drop in oil prices which eased inflation fears and moderated expectations for further tightening by the Bank of England during its impending policy meeting this week.
Following a steep 9% decline in Brent crude prices to $87.84 per barrel amid paused U.S.-Iran hostilities, hopes for de-escalation have grown. This drop comes after oil prices briefly reached over $100 per barrel, sparking concerns over inflation impacts. Two-year gilt yields saw a more pronounced decline of 6 basis points, down to 4.362%, outpacing equivalent U.S. and German bonds.
Expectations are high for the BoE to maintain its current rate of 3.75% on Thursday, given lower-than-anticipated inflation figures. Yet, the longer-term outlook remains uncertain due to high energy prices. Britain's new government, led by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, signals possible continuity in fiscal policy, aimed at sustaining growth in the financial services sector, which appears to have bolstered investor sentiment toward the sterling.
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