Shein's Valuation Under Pressure Amidst Slowing Growth and Profit Decline

Shein is facing challenges in maintaining its valuation amidst slowing growth and declining profitability. The company's prospectus revealed concerns over diminishing revenue growth, increased regulatory scrutiny, and rising trade costs, all of which pose significant obstacles before its anticipated Hong Kong IPO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 19:57 IST
Shein's Valuation Under Pressure Amidst Slowing Growth and Profit Decline
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  • Country:
  • China

In a critical financial juncture, Shein's valuation is being heavily scrutinized as it aims for a Hong Kong IPO, seeking a $40 billion to $50 billion mark. Recent filings show the company grappling with a significant decline in profitability and slowing growth—a sharp departure from its previous exponential rise.

With revenue up by just 8% to $41.8 billion in 2025 and net income plunging by 39% to $2.06 billion, Shein's financial health is raising alarms. The retailer swung to a $99 million loss in the first quarter, exacerbated by accounting changes and escalating trade costs. Analysts argue that Shein's operational reality is shifting from a high-growth tech-driven company to a traditional retail and logistics entity.

The looming IPO underlines broader challenges, as Shein wrestles with higher operational expenses, regulatory hurdles in its key markets, the U.S. and Europe, and rising competition in the e-commerce sector. Such pressures have halved its valuation since a $98.2 billion prediction in 2022, casting a shadow over its imminent market entry in Hong Kong.

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