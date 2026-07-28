World Bank Urges Major Investment in East Asia-Pacific Maritime Sector

A new World Bank report says the maritime sector is one of the biggest drivers of economic growth in East Asia and the Pacific, supporting millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic activity while warning that large-scale investment is needed to keep the industry competitive and resilient.

The report, Ports, Ships, and Fuels: Maritime Efficiency, Safety, and Sustainability in East Asia and the Pacific, estimates that the sector directly employs up to 9 million people and supports the livelihoods of as many as 18 million across the region. In 2025, more than 6 billion tons of goods moved through East Asia-Pacific ports and shipping routes, generating up to $3.7 trillion in economic activity.

According to the World Bank, every ton of cargo handled by the region's maritime network creates around $155 in direct economic output, while wider benefits across manufacturing, trade and household incomes lift that value to between $310 and $620 per ton.

Efficiency, safety and sustainability identified as top priorities

The report presents ports, ships and marine fuels as parts of a single interconnected system, arguing that improvements in one area depend on progress in the others.

World Bank Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific Carlos Felipe Jaramillo said reliable maritime supply chains are essential for stronger businesses, better market access and more prosperous communities. He noted that improving efficiency and safety can reduce transport costs, strengthen supply-chain reliability and boost the competitiveness of regional trade.

The report also points to sustainability as a growing priority, calling for increased investment in cleaner fuels, modern vessels and supporting infrastructure that can help the shipping industry reduce its environmental impact while maintaining strong economic performance.

More than $460 billion needed by 2040

To meet future demand, the report estimates that the region will require more than $460 billion in maritime investment between 2025 and 2040. Around $280 billion will be needed to replace and modernise ageing shipping fleets, while another $180 billion is required to expand and upgrade ports.

The World Bank says achieving this level of investment will depend on close cooperation between governments and the private sector, backed by stable policies that encourage long-term financing. Such investments could improve trade resilience, strengthen supply chains, support remote and island communities and create safer, more inclusive employment opportunities throughout the maritime industry.

Building a skilled workforce for the future

The report also stresses that investment in infrastructure must be matched by investment in people. As automation, digital technologies and alternative fuels reshape the maritime sector, workers will need new skills to adapt to changing jobs both at sea and onshore.

Creating safer workplaces and making maritime careers more attractive will be essential for developing the next generation of professionals needed to guide the industry's transition through 2050, ensuring the region continues to benefit from a modern, efficient and sustainable maritime economy.