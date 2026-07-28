Sinograin's Soybean Auction: A Strategic Move

China's state entity, Sinograin, is set to auction off 504,000 metric tons of imported soybeans on July 31, as per the latest announcement from the National Grain Trade Centre.

The auction is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) and will feature soybeans harvested in the years 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

This move underscores Sinograin's strategic approach to managing grain stocks amidst fluctuating global markets.