Sinograin's Soybean Auction: A Strategic Move
Sinograin, China's state stockpiler, plans to auction 504,000 metric tons of imported soybeans on July 31. The auction will offer soybeans from the years 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. The National Grain Trade Centre released the notice, highlighting this significant sale.
- Country:
- China
China's state entity, Sinograin, is set to auction off 504,000 metric tons of imported soybeans on July 31, as per the latest announcement from the National Grain Trade Centre.
The auction is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) and will feature soybeans harvested in the years 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.
This move underscores Sinograin's strategic approach to managing grain stocks amidst fluctuating global markets.